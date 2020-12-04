Sunny, warm weekend expected in Las Vegas

Temperatures a bit above normal and declining winds should make for pleasant conditions in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Calm wind conditions with highs around 60 should make for a pleasant weekend in Las Vegas starting Friday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

After morning lows below freezing on the east side to mid-30s across much of the Las Vegas Valley, a Friday high of 60 is forecast with winds around 5 mph. The Saturday forecast high is 61 with similar wind conditions, said weather meteorologist Kate Guillet.

“With winds headed downward it should be a pleasant weekend,” Guillet said, noting that a low to the east was behind the past few chilly days.

A warming trend will move highs into the mid-60s by the middle of next week.

No precipitation is in the forecast, making Friday the record 228th day since measurable rain was recorded on April 20 at McCarran International Airport.

