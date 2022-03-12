Sunny, warmer conditions forecast for Las Vegas Valley

41°F
March 12, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A sunny sky and lights winds with a high near 70 are forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, March 12, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pleasant weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

A sunny Saturday should see a high near 70 with light winds, says the National Weather Service forecast.

After a morning low around 46, Sunday should rise to about 76. Winds will stay below 10 mph.

It’s possible the first 80-degree day of the year may occur on Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
