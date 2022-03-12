Sunny, warmer conditions forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Sunny and pleasant weather with limited wind will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.
A pleasant weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.
A sunny Saturday should see a high near 70 with light winds, says the National Weather Service forecast.
After a morning low around 46, Sunday should rise to about 76. Winds will stay below 10 mph.
It’s possible the first 80-degree day of the year may occur on Tuesday.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.