Sunny, warmer conditions forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Sunny and pleasant weather with limited wind will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

A sunny sky and lights winds with a high near 70 are forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, March 12, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

A pleasant weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

A sunny Saturday should see a high near 70 with light winds, says the National Weather Service forecast.

After a morning low around 46, Sunday should rise to about 76. Winds will stay below 10 mph.

It’s possible the first 80-degree day of the year may occur on Tuesday.

