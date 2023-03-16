60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny weekend forecast; flooding damages Lincoln County roads

Sunny skies forecast for Thursday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 16, 2023 - 1:46 pm
Heavy flooding was washing out roads in Lincoln County on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Lincoln Co ...
Heavy flooding was washing out roads in Lincoln County on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
Lee Canyon had plenty of white on buildings just after closing time on Wednesday, March 15, 202 ...
Lee Canyon had plenty of white on buildings just after closing time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Lee Canyon)
Heavy flooding was washing out roads in Lincoln County on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Lincoln Co ...
Heavy flooding was washing out roads in Lincoln County on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Precipitation is forecast to be absent from the Las Vegas Valley for the weekend starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

After Wednesday showers caused some area flooding and mountain snow was expected to reach up to 2 feet at the peaks, the sky should be sunny with a high near 64. A north wind of 10-14 mph will chill the air. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

Winds will calm Thursday night at 6-8 mph from the northeast.

The Friday low should be near 43 before rising to around 64.

Weekend highs are expected to be in the lower 60s before rising early next week. A chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday.

Roads closed in Lincoln County

Flooding closed several roads and endangered a dam in Lincoln County on Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Overnight there were concerns that Echo Dam might fail. Lincoln County commissioners declared a state of emergency about a potential failure of Echo Dam. Sheriff’s deputies observed significant erosion of the emergency spillway along with two out of the four rock pylons being lost, and the third heavily compromised.

Video posted on Facebook shows heavy flood and erosion damage to Delmue Ranch Road. The road was closed.

State Routes 319 and 317 were heavily damaged and closed as a result.

A voluntary evacuation was ordered for residents of low-lying areas of Panaca. Shelter sites were in the process of being set up at the Panaca LDS Church and Lincoln County High School.

Shelters for residents of Dry Valley were being arranged at the Pioche LDS Church in the event the dam was lost.

Lee Canyon snow mounts

Lee Canyon had logged 229 inches of snow for the season on Wednesday afternoon with 12 inches in the past 12 hours. The website said it anticipated getting a few more inches Wednesday night, but the weather service was calling for 4 to 8 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
2
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
3
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
4
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
5
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE -This photo provided by Palisades Tahoe shows a freshly covered snowfall on a ski run at P ...
Tahoe ski resorts get good, bad from relentless winter
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

“It’s heaven sent for a skier because I can ski until Memorial Day,” said Dan Lavely, 66, a Reno resident who’s been skiing for about 40 years.

More stories for you
Rain spreads across valley, mountain peaks could get 2 feet of snow
Rain spreads across valley, mountain peaks could get 2 feet of snow
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas sees high winds again as new storm nears
Las Vegas sees high winds again as new storm nears