Sunny, windy conditions conclude Las Vegas weekend

Sunday’s weather in Las Vegas will be a carbon copy of Saturday — sunny skies, a high in the low 90s and windy conditions.

A high of 91 degrees with winds reaching up to 25 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, May 3, 2020, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Southwest winds may gust up to 22-25 mph and continue into the night when the mercury will drop to about 65, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Monday’s forecast calls for similar temperatures, into the low 90s, but winds will diminish to about 7-11 mph.

Building high pressure will boost high temperatures during the middle up the week into the upper 90s or even 100.

The high Saturday at McCarran International Airport was 91.

