Sunny, windy conditions continue in Las Vegas all weekend

Windy conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will continue through the weekend with winds gusting close to 25 mph.

Windy conditions will prevail Saturday, May 2, 2020, and through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Windy conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will continue through the weekend with winds gusting close to 25 mph.

“A couple of disturbances that passed to our north and brought rain to northern Nevada and Utah but we just got the wind,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe.

Breezy to locally gusty winds will continue through the weekend before another round of unseasonably hot temperatures return next week as high pressure builds overhead.#nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/tWuiXSw1np — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 2, 2020

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 93 with southerly winds 7-11 mph. Winds may gust as high as 22 in the overnight hours as the low temperature drops to 65.

Sunday will be near identical with a forecast high of 92 and winds from 8-17 with gusts to 24 mph. The overnight low will be about 65.

Temperatures will gradually warm next week with Wednesday possibly reaching 100.

“There will be a high pressure ridge building and how warm it gets and which day is the hottest depends on how long it decides to stay around,” Boothe said. “It could get close to 100 and stay that way for a few days.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.