41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Sunshine expected to warm Las Vegas on Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Sunshine is expected to warm the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, according to the Na ...
Sunshine is expected to warm the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works near downtown on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

More sunshine should be felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

After a mostly cloudy Thursday that saw a high temperature of 57 at Harry Reid International Airport, the Friday high should be near 61, with light and variable winds.

Friday night should be mostly clear with a Saturday morning low near 43 in the central valley. Saturday will have sunny conditions and the high temperature will be around 64.

The current forecast calls for a 64 on Christmas Day. That’s 5 degrees short of the Christmas Day record of 69 set in 1964. A slight chance of rain is expected starting Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
2
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
3
2 $100K jackpots hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino
2 $100K jackpots hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino
4
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
5
New Year’s hotel rates 3 times more than Christmas on Strip
New Year’s hotel rates 3 times more than Christmas on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Record cold snap in Las Vegas? Not even close
Record cold snap in Las Vegas? Not even close
Sunny, calmer conditions forecast Friday for Las Vegas
Sunny, calmer conditions forecast Friday for Las Vegas
Las Vegas records 1st freezing temperature of season
Las Vegas records 1st freezing temperature of season
Wind gusts to 55 mph possible in mountains Thursday night
Wind gusts to 55 mph possible in mountains Thursday night
Las Vegas weather will not pose shopping or other problems Saturday
Las Vegas weather will not pose shopping or other problems Saturday