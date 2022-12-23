Sunshine expected to warm Las Vegas on Friday

Clouds should mostly be replaced by sunshine with the Las Vegas Valley warming several degrees Friday.

Sunshine is expected to warm the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works near downtown on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

More sunshine should be felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

After a mostly cloudy Thursday that saw a high temperature of 57 at Harry Reid International Airport, the Friday high should be near 61, with light and variable winds.

Friday night should be mostly clear with a Saturday morning low near 43 in the central valley. Saturday will have sunny conditions and the high temperature will be around 64.

The current forecast calls for a 64 on Christmas Day. That’s 5 degrees short of the Christmas Day record of 69 set in 1964. A slight chance of rain is expected starting Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.