Sunshine, gusty winds forecast for Las Vegas on Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Winds are forecast ...
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Winds are forecast to reach up to 23 mph on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gusty winds are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

With a sunny sky, the Friday high temperature is expected to be around 65 with afternoon winds of 7 to 16 mph with gusts to 23 mph.

The Saturday morning low should be around 42.

Saturday will be cooler with a high near 60 and a similar day forecast for Sunday.

Dry and mild conditions are forecast to continue into next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
