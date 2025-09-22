Sunshine in Las Vegas today, more storms later this week possible

The Las Vegas valley will continue to enjoy the post-Mario sunshine, with a high near 93 degrees.

The morning sun shines brightly over the Las Vegas Strip in 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas valley will continue to enjoy the post-Tropical Storm Mario sunshine Monday, with a high near 93 degrees. Skies will be clear and the evening low will be 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Much-needed rain

Last Thursday, Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain (0.24 inches) for the first time since July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season.

The airport has recorded 0.26 inches of rain this monsoon season (normal is 0.95), the National Weather Service said. So far, it’s the 18th-driest monsoon season on record, the weather service said, tying the total from 1993.

Until Thursday, this had been the fourth-driest monsoon season on record. The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01). The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.29 inches of rain (average is 3.02). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

3 day forecast

Tuesday: High 95, low 74

Wednesday: High near 95, chance of afternoon showers

Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m.