73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Sunshine in Las Vegas today, more storms later this week possible

The morning sun shines brightly over the Las Vegas Strip in 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
The morning sun shines brightly over the Las Vegas Strip in 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Stormy skies are seen over Las Vegas Valley from North Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las V ...
Look for a sunny September Sunday in Las Vegas
Bye-bye, rain: Las Vegas returns to the norm Saturday
A rainbow stretches across the sky as clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley as seen from Summ ...
Remnants from Mario help reduce Las Vegas’ rain deficit in 2025
Dry streak ends: Mario’s remnants soak Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

The Las Vegas valley will continue to enjoy the post-Tropical Storm Mario sunshine Monday, with a high near 93 degrees. Skies will be clear and the evening low will be 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Much-needed rain

Last Thursday, Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain (0.24 inches) for the first time since July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season.

The airport has recorded 0.26 inches of rain this monsoon season (normal is 0.95), the National Weather Service said. So far, it’s the 18th-driest monsoon season on record, the weather service said, tying the total from 1993.

Until Thursday, this had been the fourth-driest monsoon season on record. The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01). The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.29 inches of rain (average is 3.02). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

3 day forecast

Tuesday: High 95, low 74

Wednesday: High near 95, chance of afternoon showers

Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES