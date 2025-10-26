Sunshine returns to Las Vegas as clouds fade

The cloud cover that’s been over the Las Vegas Valley over the last day and a half is on the way out Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

More sunshine Friday; Clouds to roll in over the weekend in Las Vegas

Sunshine seen through trees in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Away go the clouds, sunshine returns.

The cloud cover that’s been over the Las Vegas Valley over the last day and a half is on the way out Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The day will start out with clouds, with the sky gradually clearing throughout the morning. The daily high with the returning sunshine will be 83 degrees.

The overnight low will be 60 degrees.

3 day forecast

Monday: High 80, sunny

Tuesday: High 82

Wednesday: High 82

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.