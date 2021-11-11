66°F
Sunshine, warmth forecast for Veterans Day in Las Vegas

November 10, 2021 - 7:38 pm
 
Centennial High School Navy Junior ROTC marches in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vega ...
Centennial High School Navy Junior ROTC marches in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. No parade was held last year because of the pandemic. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, on Fourth Street. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sunny and mild conditions will prevail in Las Vegas for Veterans Day and the annual parade, according to the National Weather Service.

A sunny sky with a high near 77 is forecast along with north-northeast winds around 11 mph.

The parade is to start at 10 a.m. on Fourth Street. No parade was held last year because of the pandemic.

The overnight low will be about 56.

Friday should warm to a high near 79 with an 80 forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain above normal into early next week before a cooling trend.

String northerly winds gusts may reach 30-40 mph on Thursday and Friday in the Colorado River Valley. The weather service is urging boaters to use caution.

No precipitation is in the forecast for the coming week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

