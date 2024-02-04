Super Bowl week: Soggy, chilly until close to game day

A “Pineapple Express” pulling moisture all the way south of Hawaii was moving into California Saturday night. Southern Nevada will feel it most of the big week.

Snow from 1 to 3 feet is forecast in Lee and Kyle canyons on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 4-5, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Lee Canyon photo)

Keep your rain gear handy along with a warmer jacket. It will be a wet and chilly Super Bowl 58 week in Las Vegas.

After Sunday, the sun might not be seen until late in the week. On the bright side, next weekend’s forecast is for clear skies, including the Chiefs-49ers clash.

Despite less-than-ideal conditions, Las Vegas Valley residents and several hundred thousand visitors might be fortunate when compared to nearby California and counties north of Clark County.

A second “Pineapple Express” this week started arriving on the Pacific coast Saturday evening. It is expected to cause heavy rain and flooding with possible life-threatening conditions. Some evacuation orders were already issued earlier Saturday.

The main part of the system was still a few thousand miles out in the ocean, pulling precipitation from the equator toward the Southwest United States.

Another winter storm will impact the Spring Mountains starting tomorrow evening – with periods of heavy snow continuing into Tuesday night. Snow may be measured in feet across parts of Lee and Kyle Canyon by the time the storm winds down. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/nxziXUXpTE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 3, 2024

Mixed Sunday in Las Vegas

Some precipitation was approaching the Spring Mountains and Pahrump late Saturday night, meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

“It looks like a band setup and if it shifts east, the rain might fall early Sunday in the valley,” Stessman said. “The Spring Mountains may get 1 to 3 feet during the storm.”

Showers are a 40 percent chance Sunday morning.

The sky should become sunny in the afternoon with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers chances rise to 50 percent Sunday night.

The Monday morning low will be around 46 while showers will be a 70 percent chance with a high near 56.

Tuesday could be the wettest day of the week with precipitation chances rated at 90 percent during the day and 80 percent in the evening.

Daily highs through Thursday will be in the mid-50s with morning lows close to 40.

Thursday and Friday have lower probabilities of rainfall with Saturday and Sunday expected to be mostly sunny and a bit warmer.

Winter storm warning

The storm will impact the Spring Mountains starting Sunday evening, with periods of heavy snow continuing into Tuesday night. Snow may be measured in feet across parts of Lee and Kyle Canyon by the time the storm winds down.

Lee Canyon has received 20 inches in the past week with most of that falling Thursday and Friday. Another 1-3 feet of snow above 6,000 feet is in the weather service forecast. Winds may gust to 55 mph.

The Eastern Sierra Slopes, White Mountains in Inyo County, high elevations in Death Valley National Park as well as Esmeralda and Central Nye counties are under a winter storm warning from 4 a.m.Sunday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

An atmospheric river is bringing heavy precipitation from the California coast into the Great Basin.

It wouldn't be unsettled weather without some hazards. Right now we have some Winter Storm Warnings, a Winter Weather Watch, a High Wind Watch, and a Flood Watch out for various portions of our forecast area. ❄️🏔️🌧️🌬️#CAwx #NVwx https://t.co/zMMqRB8PbH pic.twitter.com/oUS12XcsaA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 3, 2024

Heavy snow is expected between 6,000 and 9,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 feet can be expected with 3-6 feet near the peaks. Winds could gust to 60 mph.

Flooding is also possible in Death Valley National Park and the Owens Valley with some areas expected to get 1-2 inches or more of rain.

From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon, excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.