Superb Halloween weekend, with extra sleep, forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 5:05 am
 

A perfect Halloween weather weekend in Las Vegas is forecast by the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see sunny skies — the 192nd day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport — and a high around 79. Winds will be light and variable. The overnight low should be about 53.

Friday’s high should be about 80 with an 82 on Saturday and Sunday.

The normal high for late October is 75.

For those trick or treating, the Saturday evening temperatures should be in the low 70s, said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

And, to add to the treat, you’ll get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night as daylight saving time comes to an end and clocks move back an hour, officially at 2 a.m.

The warmer trend will continue with highs in the low 80s forecast for the start of next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

