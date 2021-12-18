‘Sweater weather’ forecast through Las Vegas weekend

Chilly weather conditions will prevail through the weekend in Southern Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

Ryan Han, center, and his daughter Chloe Han, 13, glide down Rabbit Peak during opening day at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. The high temperature at Lee Canyon should stay under 40 for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The high Saturday will be around 54 with morning winds of 5 to 7 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 34.

'Tis the season for sweater weather We aren't saying goodbye to these cool temperatures quite yet, so be sure to dress warmly. ✨We suggest a festive sweater to bring some cheer as we get closer to ending this year✨#NationalSweaterService #NationalUglySweaterDay #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/qXY2ZxpDxn — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 17, 2021

Sunday’s temperatures will be similar with winds forecast to be slightly lighter.

Recreation areas will see weekend temperatures range from a high near 59 both days at Death Valley to around 38 degrees at Mount Charleston.

Lee Canyon opened its beginner terrain for skiing on Friday morning.

Monday will be similar with a high temperature rising to about 57 on Tuesday.

The middle of the coming week will offer chances of sprinkles or light rain.

