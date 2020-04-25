Swift temperature rise in Las Vegas area prompts excessive heat advisory

The Las Vegas Valley has gone from a cool early April to end the month with an excessive heat watch next week.

The forecast high for Saturday, April 25, 2020, is 92 degrees with sunny skies and light winds, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat advisory has been issued for the entire region starting Tuesday, April 28, 2020, through Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

That weather change didn’t take long.

Southern Nevada has leaped from an early April with below average temperatures to end the month with an excessive heat watch from the National Weather Service.

The advisory was issued early Saturday for Las Vegas and pretty much all points south and west to begin Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

Areas covered include portions of Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California.

Temperatures are expected to reach 97 to 102 in Las Vegas, Mesquite and Pahrump. Kingman, Arizona, will reach 97 while Death Valley National Park is expected to range from 108 to 112.

Before the heat watch, Saturday’s high is expected to reach 92 with sunny skies and light winds. The overnight low should be about 68.

Sunday’s high reaching will reach around 96 with winds up to 10 mph. Monday’s high and conditions will be about the same. The overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

The Tuesday forecast high at McCarran International Airport is 98.

