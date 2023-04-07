Taste of summer coming to Las Vegas for Easter weekend

While not yet at summer levels, the Easter weekend in Las Vegas will be warm, with low 90s early next week.

Children hunting for Easter eggs this weekend will have good weather in the Las Vegas Valley. The high for Friday, April 7, 2023, is expected to be near 76, according to the National Weather Service. Dany Alubaidi, 1, opens his loot during the Egg-Apalooza Easter egg hunt at the Paradise Recreational Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Warm temperatures, at long last, are coming to the Las Vegas Valley thanks to the usual summertime ridge of high pressure over the area.

The Friday high should be near 76 with a sunny sky and light winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will warm up to above normal values over the weekend as ridging sets up over the region. Don’t get too comfortable though. Another round of cool and unsettled weather is set to impact the region towards the middle of next week.#VegasWeather #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/jMsNeuPoER — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 6, 2023

After a Saturday morning low near 54, the high should be near 80. Winds will stay light.

Easter Sunday should see a high near 85 with a 91 expected on Monday and 92 on Tuesday.

After that, back to spring with the Thursday high forecast to be around 71 as unsettled weather moves in for a few days.

