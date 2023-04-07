46°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Taste of summer coming to Las Vegas for Easter weekend

Clear and sunny skies forecasted for Friday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Children hunting for Easter eggs this weekend will have good weather in the Las Vegas Valley. T ...
Children hunting for Easter eggs this weekend will have good weather in the Las Vegas Valley. The high for Friday, April 7, 2023, is expected to be near 76, according to the National Weather Service. Dany Alubaidi, 1, opens his loot during the Egg-Apalooza Easter egg hunt at the Paradise Recreational Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Warm temperatures, at long last, are coming to the Las Vegas Valley thanks to the usual summertime ridge of high pressure over the area.

The Friday high should be near 76 with a sunny sky and light winds, according to the National Weather Service.

After a Saturday morning low near 54, the high should be near 80. Winds will stay light.

Easter Sunday should see a high near 85 with a 91 expected on Monday and 92 on Tuesday.

After that, back to spring with the Thursday high forecast to be around 71 as unsettled weather moves in for a few days.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
2
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
3
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
4
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
5
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly
Water watch on for Lincoln County; sunny, cool in Las Vegas
Water watch on for Lincoln County; sunny, cool in Las Vegas
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
Warming Thursday forecast before winds arrive Friday
Warming Thursday forecast before winds arrive Friday
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Sunny weekend forecast; flooding damages Lincoln County dam, roads
Sunny weekend forecast; flooding damages Lincoln County dam, roads