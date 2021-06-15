Temperatures climb again, threatening 80-year Las Vegas heat records

Temperatures in Las Vegas Valley continued to ascend Tuesday toward possible record highs in what the National Weather Service says is the hottest spell in decades.

Las Vegas is expected to reach 113 degrees Tuesday, June 15, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Sandy Bianfranco, 12, left, and her sister Belen, 6, both of Los Angeles, play with their cousin Brenda Nunez at Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“We have not been this hot in 80 years,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson of the weather service’s Las Vegas office said. “If some people think it has been hot the past few days, it’s just going up from here.”

Tuesday’s high temperature at the official weather station at McCarron International Airport was expected to reach 113, and as of about 10 a.m. thermometers in the central valley had already hit 100 degrees, meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said. It was possible the high would exceed the June 15 record of 116, set in 1940, but records will be more likely to fall later in the week, he said.

An excessive heat warning for the valley began on Monday and is set to last through Saturday night, the weather service said. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day this week, with a high of 115 forecast. Highs on Thursday and Friday were expected to be 114, with 113 projected for Saturday.

The forecast highs for Wednesday and Thursday would exceed the previous records for the dates of 114 and 113, respectively, the weather service said. Both records were set in 1940 during a nine-day streak of record high temperatures.

The all-time high for Las Vegas is 117, which could be matched or broken later this week, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. The record was last matched on June 20, 2017.

“It’s possible that maybe one of these days we could still jump a degree or two higher,” which would be more likely to happen on Wednesday or Thursday, Pierce said.

Low temperatures were forecast to hold steady at 89 through Friday night, the weather service said.

Laughlin and Lake Havasu City both were expected to reach 122 on Tuesday, while Death Valley was likely to reach 125, the weather service said. The aptly named Furnace Creek in the national park is expected to top out at 127 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Safety warnings

Forecasters warn residents to stay inside as much as possible.

“Limit anything outdoors to early in the morning or in the evening after sunset,” advised weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “It will be extremely hot during the day and warm at night.”

The weather service also advised people to drink plenty of water and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

■ Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

■ Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

■ Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

■ Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Cooling stations are open this week at community and recreation centers in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and at Catholic Charities downtown, and in Laughlin.

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-8402 Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-1220, Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., M-F.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 385-2662, Hours: Noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, (north of American Beauty Ave), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-0566, Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m., M-F.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, (north of E. Flamingo Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-7169, Hours: 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., M-F.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy), Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-7576, Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., M-F.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 222-1680, Hours: 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4150, Hours: Noon-3 p.m., M-F.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 229-6117, Hours: 24 hours all days.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

Cooling stations outside the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029, Phone: (702) 298-9220, Hours: 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Mon-Fri.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 813 Arizona St.

