Temperatures continue to fall in Las Vegas as November ends
Las Vegas will see a high of just 62 degrees Sunday, under mostly clear skies, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the region.
Sunday will be the last day in the 60s this week, as the temperatures in Southern Nevada continue to drop.
3 day forecast
As the week gets started Las Vegas’ temperatures will continue to drop, while other conditions stay mostly the same.
Monday: High 59, sunny
Tuesday: High 58
Wednesday: High 56