Temperatures continue to fall in Las Vegas as November ends

Las Vegas will see a high of just 62 degrees Sunday, under mostly clear skies, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the region.

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Sunday will be the last day in the 60s this week, as the temperatures in Southern Nevada continue to drop.

Las Vegas will see a high of just 62 degrees Sunday, under mostly clear skies, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the region. Overnight the cloud cover will decrease, and the temperature will drop to around 44 degrees.

3 day forecast

As the week gets started Las Vegas’ temperatures will continue to drop, while other conditions stay mostly the same.

Monday: High 59, sunny

Tuesday: High 58

Wednesday: High 56