Thanks, November: 2025 is wettest year for Las Vegas this decade

Harry Reid International Airport recorded 1.64 inches last month, making it the fifth-wettest November on record, the National Weather Service said.

Pedestrians walk past a cone cautioning wet floors on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water levels rise at the intersection of N. Jones Blvd. and W. Washington Ave Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas Nov. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Water levels rise at the intersection of North Jones Blvd. and W. Washington Ave. Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas Nov. 18, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A woman takes a smoke break beneath an umbrella on the UNLV campus on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nothing lasts forever, Las Vegas, even a warm November rain.

But that rain has painted a rosy precipitation picture for the valley in 2025, the wettest year the area has seen this decade.

The National Weather Service said Harry Reid International Airport recorded 1.64 inches last month (normal is 1.34 inches), making it the fifth-wettest November since record-keeping began in 1937.

More importantly, through Nov. 30, the airport has registered 4.96 inches of rain this year (average is 4.18). Chris Outler of the weather service said 2025 will go down as the wettest year in Las Vegas since 2019, when a wet winter contributed to a total of 6.87 inches.

“It’s good to see,” he said about the November rain. “We’ll take it.”

He explained that it’s “unusual” for the valley to get more than an inch of rain in any given month. Also, last month was the third-warmest November on record, with a median temperature of 61.7 degrees (4.5 degrees above normal).

The wettest November happened in 1965 (2.22 inches). Last year, the airport recorded only a trace of rain in November.

December outlook

Outler said this month will be warmer and drier than normal for the first two weeks, with highs in the 60s and low chances of rain. An average December rainfall at the airport is 0.45 inches. Last year, the valley saw no rain.

Autumn statistics (September-November)

— Las Vegas: 2.91 inches (2nd wettest)

— Bishop, California: 2.16 (7th wettest)

— Barstow, California: 2.03 (9th wettest)

— Death Valley, California: 2.41 (wettest on record)

Recent rainfall years (Las Vegas)

— 2024: 2.27 inches

— 2023: 4.59

— 2022: 2.13

— 2021: 1.86

— 2020: 2.35

— 2019: 6.87

2025 rain events

Nov. 15: A storm brought the wettest Nov. 16 on record to Harry Reid International Airport.

Oct. 10: Remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla drenched the valley, causing multiple event cancellations.

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

