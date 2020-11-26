55°F
Las Vegas Weather

Thanksgiving Day winds up to 50 mph whipping through Las Vegas area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2020 - 4:29 am
 
Updated November 26, 2020 - 10:15 am
Winds will gust up to 35 mph in Las Vegas most of Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, according to the Nat ...
Winds will gust up to 35 mph in Las Vegas most of Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. A pedestrian has her hair blown by wind as she crosses Clark Avenue during windy morning on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Winds around 30 mph covered much of Las Vegas and the region Thursday morning as a cold front blew in. The forecast is for gusts into the 50s.

Winds in the Las Vegas Valley were ranging from 27 to 33 mph as of 10:05 a.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

“Anybody cooking outdoors needs to be especially careful,” Morgan said, adding that winds were right at 40 mph in Bullhead City, 35 at Hoover Dam and Laughlin.

Windy conditions will persist over the entire Las Vegas region on Thanksgiving Day and into Friday, according to the weather service.

Thursday morning started with the northern half of the Las Vegas Valley getting winds of 15-25 mph with calm conditions in the southern half of the valley, said meteorologist Barry Pierce.

“That will change later as the front pushes south through the valley,” Pierce said. “We will see steady winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon and into the evening.”

The Thursday forecast high is 58, but will feel colder with winds coming from the north.

Friday’s projected high is 59 with a 60 on Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

“It’s pretty seasonable for Thanksgiving,” Pierce said. “We will see a few clouds early, but on satellite they are kind of fizzling.”

Red flag warning

A red flag warning is in place from 10 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday for the Colorado River Valley and northwest Arizona.

Northerly winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph are expected. Humidity levels will be around 15% each afternoon and dry conditions will allow any ignition to spread rapidly, said the weather service.

“From Hoover Dam south tonight and into tomorrow it will be very windy,” Pierce said. “It will be very choppy on the lake.”

Wind advisory

Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are forecast for the Moapa and Overton area northward into Lincoln County.

A weather service advisory effective from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday urges precautions, including possible hazardous driving on Interstate 15. Power outages and blowing tree limbs are possible.

220 days and counting

Thursday is the 220th day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport. Rain was last recorded on April 20.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

