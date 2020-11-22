Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas a bit breezy, but sunny

Other than some occasional windy conditions, Las Vegas weather will be mostly uneventful for Thanksgiving week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 60 on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The forecast high is 69 for Sunday with early of 5 mph winds before calmer conditions in the afternoon.

Monday’s high will dip to about 68 and by Thanksgiving Day it will be about 60, some 3 degrees below normal, said weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

The windiest conditions should be Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning with breezes of about 13-18 mph.

Sunday is the record 216th day without rainfall at McCarran International Airport. The last measurable rain was April 20.

