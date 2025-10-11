70°F
The calm after Priscilla: Sunny and clear Saturday in Las Vegas

Eric Federizo, 5, plays in the water as a storm front passes over Huckleberry Park Friday, Oct. ...
Eric Federizo, 5, plays in the water as a storm front passes over Huckleberry Park Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in northwest Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2025 - 7:01 am
 

The calm after the storm? That’s what Las Vegas will see Saturday.

After the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla washed through the valley Friday night, Las Vegas will enjoy clear skies and sunshine Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The high will be near 87 degrees, and a slight southwest breeze has potential to increase to 30 mph gusts in the afternoon.

Overnight the skies remain clear, and the low will be near 62 degrees.

2 day forecast

Sunday: High 78, low 58

Monday: Sunny, high 80

2025 rain events

Oct. 10: Remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla soak the valley, causing multiple event cancellations.

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

