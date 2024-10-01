The record-breaking heat may be over in Las Vegas as October arrives

Monday’s 102 high set the Sept. 30 record, surpassing a 101 in 2015. That made it three straight days of new record highs.

Cold water will likely be in demand as high temperatures near 102 are forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, according to the National Weather Service.

In the midst of a several-day extensive heat warning, temperature records just keep on coming at Harry Reid International Airport.

Monday’s 102 high set the Sept. 30 record, surpassing a 101 in 2015. That made it three straight days of new record highs. It was the 106th day this year that has reached 100 or warmer, another record.

The streak could come to an end Tuesday. The forecast is for a high of 102 and the existing record for Oct. 1 is 103 set in 1978.

“We’re within a degree, so it will be close either way,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Cooling stations across the valley will be open Tuesday. The extensive heat warning is supposed to expire at 8 p.m.

The seven-day forecast calls for a minimum high of 100 into next weekend. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

The heat is about 10-12 degrees above normal for early October and is expected to push well into the month. A mid-October outlook shows temperatures likely to be above normal, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

Rainfall for the year at the airport is 2.27 inches compared to the norm of 3.11.

