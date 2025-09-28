Third straight day with rain in the Las Vegas Valley? It’s possible

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms could continue on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunshine continues in Las Vegas; more storms possible later this week

Power restored to most Henderson households after high winds Saturday

Stormclouds roll across the sky on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person goes for cover as a storm sets in above Sunset Park Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

It looks like Las Vegas might get a third day straight of rain Sunday.

After storms blasted through the valley on Friday, and high winds blew through the valley on Saturday with more than 1,000 households in Henderson losing power for a couple hours in the evening along with some rainfall, there’s still a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, at about 30 percent chance, primarily after 3 p.m. Otherwise it looks to be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s and an overnight low at 70 degrees.

2-day forecast

Monday: High 80s, sunny

Tuesday: High 89

2025 rain events

Sept. 26: Storms delayed flights at Harry Reid International Airport, caused outages that left 13,000 without power, and downed trees.

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.