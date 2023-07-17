Thunderstorm, flash flooding follow heat wave in Henderson

Rain falls Henderson on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Neb Solomon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A demonstrator protests visitors to Death Valley National Park, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley's brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. The National Weather Service reported an unofficial high of 126 at Furnace Creek on Sunday, not the 130 shown. (AP Photo/John Locher)

An isolated thunderstorm and flash flooding was reported in Henderson around 2 p.m. on Monday after a Sunday high of 116 in the Las Vegas Valley that tied the record for July 16, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service tweeted that the storm near Sam Boyd Stadium was moving north-northeast along the east side of the valley and would produce wind gusts up to 40 mph, rainfall and lightning.

An isolated thunderstorm has developed over Henderson near Sam Boyd Stadium. It is moving to the north-northeast along the east side of the Vegas Valley and will produce gusty winds to 40mph, occasional lightning, and brief heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/3BGm3ct4iz — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 17, 2023

Henderson and Boulder Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area were under a severe thunderstorm warning Monday afternoon beginning at 2:36 that was extended from 3:15 to 4 p.m. Gusts up to 60 mph were expected with hail and heavy rain, the weather service tweeted.

Pea-sized hail was observed in Henderson Monday afternoon.

A flash flood warning was also in effect in the area until 6:30 p.m.

“Continuous rain has saturated the lower-levels in Henderson by Black Mountain,” the weather service tweeted. “Heavy rain is falling, resulting in flash flooding of trails and roads around Black Mountain.”

Rain or storms will also be “a decent shot on Tuesday” and conditions are possible the rest of the week, weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Harry Reid International Airport, the official valley measuring station, reached 116 late in the afternoon for a brief period of time after twitching between 113 and 115 for several hours.

Other unofficial weather sites around the valley were right in line with the airport. North Las Vegas Airport had a high of 117 with a 115 at Nellis Air Force Base and Henderson Executive Airport. Pahrump recorded a top of 116 while Blue Diamond had a 110.

Mount Charleston, which had a morning low of 68, rose to 103 in the afternoon. Death Valley reached a high of 128.

The official highest temperature recorded at the airport is 117, reached five times with the most recent being July 10, 2021.

Nearly 40 cooling stations remain open in the region through Monday while the excessive heat warning is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service is calling for a Monday high near 115 with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph escalating to 12-17 mph in the afternoon and gusts as high as 25 mph.

The Tuesday morning low should be around 91 with winds gusting as high as 22 mph overnight.

Tuesday should have a high near 112 with south winds of 7-12 mph rising to 13-18 mph in the afternoon and gusts to 28 mph possible.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.