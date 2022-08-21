101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Thunderstorm warning issued for eastern Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 21, 2022 - 6:22 pm
A clear sky and a high temperature near 100 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, ...
A clear sky and a high temperature near 100 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern Clark County and western Mohave County until 7 p.m.

A wind gust of 60 mph was recorded at U.S. 93 and Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas, says the National Weather Service.

Boulder City, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Mesquite are in the warning area.

Earlier, two land spout tornadoes were caught on video near Littlefield, Arizona, on Sunday afternoon. At least one touched down about 4:47 p.m. No damage was reported.

The weather service issued a tornado warning for northern Mohave County until 5:15 p.m.

The weather service outlined an area that may see heavy winds on Sunday evening, including Las Vegas east to Lake Mead and into Arizona.

As of 5:25 p.m., radar shows the major storms appear to be moving east toward Arizona and away from the Las Vegas Valley.

“Severe thunderstorms continue to move south,” the weather service warned. “Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible. Expect impacts on I-15 near Mesquite.”

Mesquite, Elgin, Carp and Bunkerville are likely to be affected if the storms continue to move south.

Storms over Lincoln County and near St. George, Utah, could pose threats to Las Vegas on Sunday evening, says forecasters.

As of 3:50 p.m., radar showed a small cell was approaching the Sheep Range from the north while four larger cells west of St. George over Lincoln County were headed south toward Las Vegas.

The weather service tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. that it was watching the storms.

“If these hold together, we could see impacts in eastern Clark County and the Las Vegas area this evening,” the tweet said. “Main concerns would be strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.”

Higher elevations around Las Veags did receive some rain around noon with about a half-inch reported just east of Mount Charleston.

The Monday low is expected to be around 81 before rising to 102 with winds of 5-8 mph.

Conditions will be similar into Wednesday when scattered showers become a possibility, a condition that will last into next weekend.

The high temperatures later in the week will drop a bit below 100, but humidity levels will rise because of the monsoon conditions, according to the forecast.

Lake Mead keeps on rising

A rare summer rise in the depth of Lake Mead has continued for nearly a month, thanks in part to heavy rainfall around the region.

The lake was at a depth of 1,043.26 feet (above sea level) at 1 p.m. Sunday, a rise of 2.55 feet from its low so far this year at 1040.71 feet on July 27.

Heavy rain Friday along the Virgin River watershed — including a reading of nearly 11 inches near Rockville, Utah, just south of Zion National Park — will result in much of the floodwaters making it into Lake Mead.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
2
Dana White says Gruden ‘blew up’ Tom Brady to Raiders deal
Dana White says Gruden ‘blew up’ Tom Brady to Raiders deal
3
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
4
Hundreds turn out for Daiso store opening in Downtown Summerlin
Hundreds turn out for Daiso store opening in Downtown Summerlin
5
Leatherwood’s struggles continue in Raiders’ preseason win
Leatherwood’s struggles continue in Raiders’ preseason win
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST