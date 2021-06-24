Thunderstorms drop .01 inch of rain before moving out of Las Vegas

McCarran International Airport on Thursday saw its first measurable rainfall in June as thunderstorms swept through the Las Vegas Valley but did little damage.

Motorists make way through flooding at the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A cyclist who gave his name as Prophet rides after a light rain on 7th Street at Gass Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, June 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Regional Transportation Commission bus drives through standing water after a light rain on Charleston Boulevard near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas Thursday, June 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rain falls in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McCarran International Airport on Thursday saw its first measurable rainfall for the month of June as thunderstorms swept through the Las Vegas Valley but did little damage.

By late afternoon the threat of rain was gone after the airport received .01 of an inch, upping the total this year to .86 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

While a few showers and storms are possible into the evening, the heaviest activity is moving out of the Las Vegas Valley. #vegaswx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/1KAPTVkW4F — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 24, 2021

Parts of Las Vegas saw rain, hail and wind gusts in the afternoon as storms and showers moved through the valley, which prompted the weather service to issue a severe thunderstorm and flood warning through 4 p.m. in Clark County.

“We saw some video of ponding and minor flooding, but no reports of flash flooding,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said about 6:30 p.m. “It looks like it all has departed.”

Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Kingman area in Arizona received heavy winds and rain late in the afternoon.

The valley’s high on Thursday reached 95 degrees with a relative humidity of 43 percent in the early afternoon hours.

Clear skies and steadily rising temperatures are expected starting Friday and through the weekend. The Friday high is forecast to reach 102, before climbing to 107 Saturday and 108 Sunday.

Rather strong rainstorm in area of Eastern and Warm Springs – thunder included: pic.twitter.com/VhEZRlmJfA — Glenn Puit (@GlennatRJ) June 24, 2021

The typical rainfall total at McCarran for this time of year is 2.07 inches, according to the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.