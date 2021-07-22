Thursday afternoon storm risk 30% in Las Vegas Valley

There’s a 30 percent chance of Thursday afternoon precipitation or storms in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A car drives on U.S. Route 93 near Boulder City, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as dark clouds drift. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thunderstorms have about a 30 percent chance of creating Thursday afternoon precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Monsoonal storms caused issues in extreme south Clark County and near Kingman, Arizona, on Wednesday while some dark clouds swirled and Las Vegas but did not cause rain.

Thursday should see a high near 103, a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. Humidity levels around 30 to 40 percent will make things sticky.

“Over the next several afternoons showers and storms are a chance in the valley, Colorado River Valley and Mohave County,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The high temperatures will be around 103 to 105 through Saturday before slightly declining and dropping to the upper 90s early next week.

