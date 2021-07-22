89°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Thursday afternoon storm risk 30% in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A car drives on U.S. Route 93 near Boulder City, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as dark clouds drift ...
A car drives on U.S. Route 93 near Boulder City, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as dark clouds drift. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thunderstorms have about a 30 percent chance of creating Thursday afternoon precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Monsoonal storms caused issues in extreme south Clark County and near Kingman, Arizona, on Wednesday while some dark clouds swirled and Las Vegas but did not cause rain.

Thursday should see a high near 103, a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. Humidity levels around 30 to 40 percent will make things sticky.

“Over the next several afternoons showers and storms are a chance in the valley, Colorado River Valley and Mohave County,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The high temperatures will be around 103 to 105 through Saturday before slightly declining and dropping to the upper 90s early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Former Fontainebleau to open in 2023, says Marriott
Former Fontainebleau to open in 2023, says Marriott
2
Beloved Las Vegas diner set to open in new location off Strip
Beloved Las Vegas diner set to open in new location off Strip
3
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
4
Authorities say Henderson mom confessed to drowning her 2 children
Authorities say Henderson mom confessed to drowning her 2 children
5
I-15 reopened after barricade suspect arrested in south Las Vegas
I-15 reopened after barricade suspect arrested in south Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST