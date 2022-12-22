43°F
Las Vegas Weather

Thursday clouds to yield to sunshine, warmth through Christmas weekend

Unseasonably warm temperatures will bless the Las Vegas Valley this Christmas weekend and beyond, says the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2022 - 5:30 am
 

The high in Las Vegas will be around 59 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Unseasonably warm temperatures will bless the Las Vegas Valley this Christmas weekend and beyond, says the National Weather Service. And there’s a chance of that rare commodity — rain.

Clouds will increase on Thursday with a high near 59. Winds will be light and variable. A sunny sky will help warm Friday’s high to around 61. Winds will again be calm.

The Saturday high should be near 64 before a possible 65 on Christmas Day. The work week after Christmas will see highs in the mid-60s and lows in the upper 40s with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Harry Reid International Airport has recorded 2.16 inches of rain this year, compared to the yearly norm of 4.18 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
