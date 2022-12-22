Thursday clouds to yield to sunshine, warmth through Christmas weekend

Sunshine and highs in the mid-60s will follow a cloudy Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the forecast.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will bless the Las Vegas Valley this Christmas weekend and beyond, says the National Weather Service. And there’s a chance of that rare commodity — rain.

Clouds will increase on Thursday with a high near 59. Winds will be light and variable. A sunny sky will help warm Friday’s high to around 61. Winds will again be calm.

The Saturday high should be near 64 before a possible 65 on Christmas Day. The work week after Christmas will see highs in the mid-60s and lows in the upper 40s with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Harry Reid International Airport has recorded 2.16 inches of rain this year, compared to the yearly norm of 4.18 inches.

