Thursday may be slightly improved over windy Wednesday in Las Vegas

Wednesday appears to have been the coolest and windiest day of the cold front, but Thanksgiving Day will improve only slightly.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph were recorded Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at McCarran International Airport and were 10 mph stronger in the Colorado River Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

There might be a slight improvement in the Thanksgiving Day weather conditions … the emphasis being on slight.

Here is an early look at our Thanksgiving Day forecast for a few locations in our area. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/tRwLQx0qPM — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 21, 2021

The Wednesday high reached 61 at McCarran International Airport while winds from a cold front gusted to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The Thursday forecast high is 62 with winds expected to gust to at least 20 mph. The normal high this time of year is 63 and 44 is the normal low.

Lincoln County gust of 64 mph

Wednesday winds in populated areas were the strongest down the Colorado River Valley, said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. A gust of 46 was recorded at Bullhead City, Arizona, with a 45 mph gust at Laughlin and gusts of 44 mph at Hoover Dam and Lake Havasu, Arizona.

A gust of 64 mph in rural Lincoln County was registered.

Winds should diminish Thursday evening for a more pleasant weekend.

The forecast high is 65 for Friday with a 69 on Sunday. Lower 70s are expected early next week.

1.58 inches of rain

McCarran has received 1.58 inches of rain this year when the norm is 3.66 inches.

“There’s no rain in the forecast,” Morgan said.

