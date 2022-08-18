Thursday storms smack parts of Las Vegas Valley

A round of storms clipped the northern part of the Las Vegas Valley late Thursday night, triggering a severe thunderstorm warning.

Light clouds linger over the northwest valley as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

During Southern Nevada’s month-long monsoon season, Thursday has been a volatile night several times.

August 18 was no exception.

A round of storms clipped the northern part of the Las Vegas Valley late Thursday night, triggering a severe thunderstorm warning. The storms then moved east into the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Also, moderate showers hit the southwest and west side of the valley earlier in the evening. Rain totals were light with .08 of an inch recorded in the Enterprise area.

Earlier in the day, the Henderson area saw some storms, leading to a flash flood warning.

Rain gauges showed .55 of an inch of rain fell south of Mission Hills Park while .31 fell near Black Mountain. Two gauges on the bench east of Henderson showed .28 of an inch. The mountain north of Boulder City received .35 of an inch.

Earlier Thursday, it rained .35 of an inch near Mount Charleston and .79 of an inch near Calico Basin.

Thursday trouble

Thursday proved deadly to two men who drowned in tunnels near Mandalay Bay on Aug. 11, and nearly fatal to a woman who was rescued after being caught in floodwaters for nearly two miles in the Lower Las Vegas Wash on July 28.

That was the same night that downtown Las Vegas streets were flooded.

And don’t forget the current month of nearly daily storm activity began on July 14 with a widespread dousing of the valley from Primm to Boulder City and the first rain at Harry Reid International Airport since March.

