Toasty Columbus Day forecast in Las Vegas Valley

Cooler temperatures arriving
October 10, 2022 - 5:30 am
October 10, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
There will be plenty of sunshine in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, with a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Columbus Day will be warm in the Las Vegas Valley with a projected high near 89.

Winds will be calm with a sunny sky, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday through Saturday will be just as warm, if not a degree warmer as summer hangs on into mid-October.

Daily lows will be in the upper 60s.

Meteorologists say there is a “slight” chance of rain on Sunday when the high will be near 84, which is close to normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

