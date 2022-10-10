Toasty Columbus Day forecast in Las Vegas Valley
The Las Vegas Valley will experience a toasty Columbus Day with a projected high near 89.
Winds will be calm with a sunny sky, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Tuesday through Saturday will be just as warm, if not a degree warmer as summer hangs on into mid-October.
We may be wrapping up the weekend today but it's never too soon to plan for next weekend! Here's a 5-day outlook beginning Friday from our friends @NWSCPC. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/sNwzqsrKgC
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 9, 2022
Daily lows will be in the upper 60s.
Meteorologists say there is a “slight” chance of rain on Sunday when the high will be near 84, which is close to normal.
