Toasty Columbus Day forecast in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will experience a toasty Columbus Day with a projected high near 89.

There will be plenty of sunshine in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, with a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Columbus Day will be warm in the Las Vegas Valley with a projected high near 89.

Winds will be calm with a sunny sky, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday through Saturday will be just as warm, if not a degree warmer as summer hangs on into mid-October.

We may be wrapping up the weekend today but it's never too soon to plan for next weekend! Here's a 5-day outlook beginning Friday from our friends @NWSCPC. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/sNwzqsrKgC — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 9, 2022

Daily lows will be in the upper 60s.

Meteorologists say there is a “slight” chance of rain on Sunday when the high will be near 84, which is close to normal.

