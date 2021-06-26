81°F
Toasty Las Vegas conditions forecast all weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2021 - 5:25 am
 
High temperatures will be around 107 on Saturday, June 26, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Beach-goers shade themselves along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June 19, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Temperatures several degrees above normal will escalate through the weekend, according the National Weather Service.

Saturday should have a high near 107 with sunny skies and winds under 10 mph.

Sunday will see a high around 108 with a 109 forecast for Monday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-80s.

An excessive heat warning covers Pahrump, Death Valley and Indians Springs Sunday and Monday.

The weather service is advising people to limit their time outdoors during the heat of the day, to hydrate frequently and to wear light clothing.

Next week will see chances of isolated showers Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be around 106 with overnight lows around 85.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

