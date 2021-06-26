105°F
Toasty Las Vegas reaches 107, Laughlin at 111

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2021 - 5:25 am
 
Updated June 26, 2021 - 5:43 pm
Amparo Solano, left, and her boyfriend German Zuluaga of Colombia, walk the Strip near the Bell ...
Amparo Solano, left, and her boyfriend German Zuluaga of Colombia, walk the Strip near the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Visitors cool off in the misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturd ...
Visitors cool off in the misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Visitors cool off in the misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturd ...
Visitors cool off in the misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Keith Batiste, 10, of California and others cool off in the misters outside the Paris Las Vegas ...
Keith Batiste, 10, of California and others cool off in the misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Temperatures several degrees above normal will escalate through the weekend, according the National Weather Service.

The Saturday high at McCarran International Airport reached 107 shortly before 5 p.m. Laughlin rose to 111 and Death Valley climbed to 120.

Sunday will see a high around 108 with a 109 forecast for Monday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-80s.

An excessive heat warning covers Pahrump, Death Valley and Indians Springs Sunday and Monday.

The weather service is advising people to limit their time outdoors during the heat of the day, to hydrate frequently and to wear light clothing.

Next week will see chances of isolated showers Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be around 106 with overnight lows around 85.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Where does Nevada rank in fastest-warming states?
By Ellen DeWitt Stacker

Every state is growing warmer, with higher temperatures fueled by everything from powerful ocean currents and giant coal-fired power plants to commuters, cows, and leaky old buildings.