Toasty Las Vegas reaches 107, Laughlin at 111

Temperatures several degrees above normal will escalate through the weekend, according the National Weather Service.

Amparo Solano, left, and her boyfriend German Zuluaga of Colombia, walk the Strip near the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Visitors cool off in the misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors cool off in the misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keith Batiste, 10, of California and others cool off in the misters outside the Paris Las Vegas as the temperature rises on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Saturday high at McCarran International Airport reached 107 shortly before 5 p.m. Laughlin rose to 111 and Death Valley climbed to 120.

Another hot weekend in store with temperatures a few degrees above normal through the weekend. Other than a few afternoon clouds, the skies will remain mostly sunny. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/hZWG18pBXn — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 26, 2021

Sunday will see a high around 108 with a 109 forecast for Monday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-80s.

An excessive heat warning covers Pahrump, Death Valley and Indians Springs Sunday and Monday.

The weather service is advising people to limit their time outdoors during the heat of the day, to hydrate frequently and to wear light clothing.

Next week will see chances of isolated showers Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be around 106 with overnight lows around 85.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.