Towns just outside Las Vegas Valley under flash flood warning

A flash flood warning is effective through 4:15 p.m. for areas just west of the Las Vegas Valley.

A pedestrian walks in the rain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A flash flood warning is effective through 4:15 p.m. for areas just west of the Las Vegas Valley.

Pahrump, Sandy Valley, Mount Charleston and Indian Springs could receive heavy showers, winds of 40 mph or stronger and flash flooding, says the National Weather Service.

Harris Springs, just southeast of Mount Charleston, has received .98 of an inch of rain this afternoon. Mount Charleston has received nearly a half-inch.

The storm cells are moving north, away from the Las Vegas Valley.

Well outside of the valley, parts of Kingman, Arizona, are receiving rain at a rate of 4 to 5 inches per hour, said the weather service. Travel is in the area is discouraged.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍 NE San Bernardino, SW Inyo counties in CA, SE Nye and W Clark counties in NV. ⌚Until 4:15 PM ⛈️Heavy rain, capable of flash flooding, is occurring in the area. If you encounter a flooded roadway; turn around, don't drown. #CAwx #NVwx pic.twitter.com/ma3m38AGcK — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 12, 2022

The National Weather Service said showers and isolated thunderstorms were making their way through the valley on Monday morning, bringing 35 to 45 mph winds.

By 7:40 a.m., the majority of the rain had moved north of the valley, but only after leaving widespread rainfall across the area.

Rain gauge amounts showed more than a half-inch just north of Primm to .39 at the base of Red Rock Canyon to .43 at Boulder City.

Nearly every rain gauge across the valley showed at least .04 of an inch. The middle of the valley showed .04 to .20 of an inch while higher elevations received more.

Radar Update! 📡⛈ Showers and isolated thunderstorms are pushing through the Las Vegas Valley this morning bringing 35-45 mph winds with them. Occasional cloud to ground lightning! #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/rLjr6idBKa — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 12, 2022

The chance of rain or storms later Monday drops to 30 percent in the evening hours. A high near 91 is forecast after a morning low near 75.

⚠️ A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect early Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning as moisture from former Hurricane Kay continues to result in showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. For the latest details, visit https://t.co/H4ycRS8zTQ! #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/59RqNTcEct — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 12, 2022

The weather service issued a flood watch that includes Clark County as well as parts of Nye, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties. It runs until late Tuesday night.

Give sprinklers a rest

Because of the rain, water users are encouraged to turn off their sprinkler systems for at least three days.

“This is not only due to the rain, but also higher soil moisture, lower temps, more humidity and shorter days,” said Bronson Mack, spokesman for the Southern Nevada Water Association. “As a result, we can all forgo outdoor landscape irrigation for at least few days, since Mother Nature is already lending a hand. And when you do turn off irrigation systems, you should also change your sprinkler clock to your three assigned watering days to follow the fall watering restrictions, which are in effect through Oct 31, to save water and avoid water waste fines.”

Tuesday was forecast to include a 40 percent chance of rain, light winds and a high near 91. The risk of evening showers will drop to 30 percent.

Wednesday will have a 20 percent chance of rain before skies clear for the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.