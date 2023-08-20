Tracking Hilary: Rain, winds likely to rise; flights to Vegas delayed

This is a running blog on developments related to the first tropical storm to reach the Southwest United States in more than 80 years as the storm advances toward Southern Nevada.

Jack Fargo, 7, watches as water flows out of The Linq parking garage into a flood channel on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water flows into a flood channel from The Linq parking garage on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People watch as water flows into a flood channel from The Linq parking garage on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Developments in Southern Nevada as Hilary, formerly a hurricane and now a tropical storm, nears landfall in the United States:

CCSD classes to continue Monday

Clark County School District said classes are expected to continue as normal on Monday.

The district is monitoring weather conditions, and if schools are impacted by the storm, the district will update parents through ccsd.net, ParentLink and the district’s social media accounts.

— Taylor Lane, 12:30 p.m., Sunday

Delays at airport

Flights to Harry Reid International Airport are being delayed at their departure airports because of low visibility.

Delays are averaging 101 minutes, according to a Federal Aviation Administration website.

All Las Vegas-bound flights in the 48 lower states are affected.

Lower visibility limits the numer of flights that can land per hour.

The airport will also close to private flights for several hours this afternoon, officials said.

— Marvin Clemons, 12:15 p.m., Sunday

Valley rain expected to get stronger

Las Vegas Valley residents can expect increased showers and possible thunderstorms arriving late Sunday afternoon or in evening hours, says the National Weather Service.

If thunderstorms develop, they could come with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the weather service was projecting a half-inch on the east side for the day with upward to three-fourths of an inch on the west side. That would change locally if thunderstorms develop, Stessman said.

“Most of the expected heavy rainfall has shifted west toward San Bernardino County, Death Valley (National Park) and into Inyo County,” Stessman said.

Any thundershowers in Las Vegas could lead to flash flooding.

“There is a lot of moisture out there,” she said. “If we do get some clearing, that could allow some heating to drive thundershowers.”

The Monday outlook is for lesser rainfall, perhaps a tenth of an inch overall, Stessman said, adding that Sunday appears to be the primary day for precipitation.

The latest weather service projections show the heaviest rain from Tropical Storm Hilary falling from Death Valley and northward west of Barstow.

— Marvin Clemons, 11:43 a.m., Sunday

Avoid washes, Mount Charleston, Red Rock

Don’t go to Red Rock, Mount Charleston, or the Spring Mountains if you don’t have to, forecasters are warning. And do not step foot into any of the concrete washes around the valley.

“Outdoor recreation will be very dangerous in the Spring Mountains including Mt. Charleston and Red Rock, and is strongly ill-advised,” said a flood watch, which remained in effect Sunday for Las Vegas and portions of Southern Nevada through Monday afternoon.

“Absolutely do not enter concrete washes in the Las Vegas Valley,” said the watch. “These washes will become very dangerous and potentially deadly.”

— Brett Clarkson, 11:35 a.m., Sunday

Wind gusts to 75 mph on Mount Charleston

A high wind warning, issued by the National Weather Service and is in effect from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday. Mount Charleston could see winds up to 75 mph.

The strongest winds Sunday are generally expected to be 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, in the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada.

Wind gusts of 75 mph are possible near Mount Charleston. To put that in context, Category 1 hurricanes are characterized by sustained gusts of at least 74 mph. While the gusts in this case aren’t expected to be the sustained winds seen in hurricanes, 75 mph winds re powerful and potentially dangerous.

— Brett Clarkson, 11:30 a.m., Sunday

Nye County sees historic flood impact

Nye County issued a declaration of existence of local emergency Sunday morning in a news release.

The county said it has high confidence that there will be high or historic flood impacts in the county and in Inyo and San Bernardino counties in California.

Death Valley and Morongo Basin in eastern San Bernardino County are expected to see most of the major flooding, the county said.

Police informing neighborhoods in the San Bernardino mountains of being cut off by flash flooding tonight and tomorrow with Tropical Cyclone Hilary. Catastrophic flooding expected @accuweather pic.twitter.com/4F10RFnJgo — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 20, 2023

Nye County warned that Pahrump and Amargosa Valley are forecast for extreme flooding Sunday afternoon, and residents should stay at home and avoid traveling.

The county’s Emergency Management Operations Center has been activitated, and public works and the Sheriff’s Office are working together in case of a flood event, the county said.

A flood watch is in effect for southern Nye County until Monday evening, and in effect in northern Nye County until Tuesday morning. Limited sandbags are available at the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue on Highway 160, the county said.

There are also high wind warnings for southern and northwestern Nye County until Monday evening, the county said.

The Red Cross has also created a 100-person temporary structure in Pahrump that the National Guard will assist, the county said.

— Taylor Lane, 10:50 a.m., Sunday

County calls state of emergency

Clark County declared a state of emergency to ensure that resources from state and federal agencies can be available as quickly as possible for county residents, the county said in a statement. The county added that it did not expect its operations or employees returning to work Monday to be impacted by the storm.

The county has a page on its website with emergency related information in English and Spanish. You can go here.

— Taylor Lane, 10:10 a.m., Sunday

Roads seeing rain impacts, low visibility

Roads were seeing the impact of storms Sunday morning with U.S. Highway 95 and State Route 164 seeing delays in Searchlight because of down power lines. Ute Road near Interstate 15 was also closed due to flooding, but was not impacting traffic on the interstate Sunday morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Visibility was low on U.S. Highway 93 between Kingman and the Hoover Dam, the weather service said, and on the Pahrump Valley Highway near Mountain Springs, NDOT cameras showed Sunday morning.

Though heavy rain was expected in Las Vegas Sunday, the weather service said the areas with the highest risk of dangerous flooding in Nevada were western Clark County near the Spring Mountains, Nye County and southern Esmeralda County. Southeastern California cities Victorville, Barstow and San Bernardino were also at a high risk of heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

Temperatures in Las Vegas were expected to stay below 90 Sunday with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures were in the high 60s Sunday morning at Harry Reid International, the weather service said.

The weather service encouraged people during Hilary to not drive through flooded roads.

— Taylor Lane, 8:30 a.m., Sunday

Hurricane Hilary is here, and moisture, wind and flash flooding from the weather event are expected throughout the valley all day Sunday into Monday evening.

Hilary was downgraded to a Category 1 storm early Sunday morning, but the impacts of heavy rain remain a concern for Southern Nevada with a flash flooding watch still in effect into Monday along with a high wind warning Sunday afternoon and overnight, the National Weather Service said. Winds 40 to 60 mph or greater are possible.

Early morning rain drenches Spring Mountains

Less than half an inch of rain was reported in the early hours of the day on Sunday across most areas in the Las Vegas Valley, with the exception of Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas where many rain gauges from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District recorded over half an inch.

One rain gauge in the Spring Mountains had already recorded over an inch of rain for the day on Sunday at 8 a.m.

— Taylor Lane, 8:00 a.m. , Sunday

Officials: Stay home, stay safe

It has the potential to be a storm unlike any seen or felt before in the Las Vegas Valley.

After light, but steady rain across the entire region much of Saturday, conditions are expected to intensify Sunday.

Some are calling it a storm you see once every 100 years. Best to ride it out at home.

“The most important safety message we can tell the public at this time as we brace for impacts from Hurricane Hilary is to stay home if you can during this event, and don’t drive, walk or ride through flooded areas or flood control channels,” Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said.

— Marvin Clemons, 12:10 a.m., Sunday

Heavy flight cancellations

More than 130 flights into Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday have been canceled, with Southwest Airlines scratching more than 680 0f its total domestic flights, as heavy rain storms from Hurricane Hilary are forecast that day for the Las Vegas Valley.

The airline flight website FlightAware reported Saturday afternoon that Reid had called off 134, or 20 percent, of its incoming flights for Sunday, while another 131 flights, or 19 percent, leaving Harry Reid were also canceled.

Southwest had canceled 681 flights, or 16 percent of the airline’s total scheduled takeoffs for the day.

San Diego International Airport has put off 103, or 34 percent of its incoming flights, while Phoenix Sky Harbor International has canceled 57, or 10 percent, and Hollywood Burbank Airport has canceled 43, or 37 percent, according to FlightAware.

—Jeff Burbank, 7:20 p.m., Saturday

Radar back in operation

The National Weather Service has at least temporarily repaired its tracking radar for the Las Vegas area that went out Friday night.

“It appears as though it has been fixed for now,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. “It was a problem with a high-voltage cable and one has been ordered.”

Until the part is received and put into place at the radar site some 15 miles south of Boulder City near Nelson Peak, the radar could go out again, Stessman said.

A meteorologist said late Friday night the radar appeared to have been hit by lightning. The weather service’s radar also went down in May.

“It’s back up for now and we are keeping our fingers crossed,” she said, noting a crew was at the site for 6 to 7 hours Saturday and was able to get the radar working shortly after 4 p.m.

—Marvin Clemons, 5:30 p.m., Saturday