Tracking Hilary: State of emergency; 1 inch-plus in mountains

This is a running blog on developments related to the first tropical storm to reach the Southwest United States in more than 80 years and advances toward Southern Nevada.

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Developments in Southern Nevada as Hilary, formerly a hurricane and now a tropical storm, nears landfall in the United States:

Nye County warned in news release that Pahrump and Amargosa Valley are forecast for extreme flooding Sunday afternoon, and residents should stay at home and avoid traveling.

The county’s Emergency Management Operations Center has been activitated, and public works and the Sheriff’s Office are working together in case of a flood event, the county said.

A flood watch is in effect for southern Nye County until Monday evening, and in effect in northern Nye County until Tuesday morning. Limited sandbags are available at the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue on Highway 160, the county said.

There are also high wind warnings for southern and northwestern Nye County until Monday evening, the county said.

The Red Cross has also created a 100-person temporary structure in Pahrump that the National Guard will assist, the county said.

— Taylor Lane, 10:50 a.m., Sunday

County calls state of emergency

Clark County declared a state of emergency to ensure that resources from state and federal agencies can be available as quickly as possible for county residents, the county said in a statement. The county added that it did not expect its operations or employees returning to work Monday to be impacted by the storm.

The county has a page on its website with emergency related information in English and Spanish. You can go here.

— Taylor Lane, 10:10 a.m., Sunday

Roads seeing rain impacts, low visibility

Roads were seeing the impact of storms Sunday morning with U.S. Highway 95 and State Route 164 seeing delays in Searchlight because of down power lines. Ute Road near Interstate 15 was also closed due to flooding, but was not impacting traffic on the interstate Sunday morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Visibility was low on U.S. Highway 93 between Kingman and the Hoover Dam, the weather service said, and on the Pahrump Valley Highway near Mountain Springs, NDOT cameras showed Sunday morning.

Though heavy rain was expected in Las Vegas Sunday, the weather service said the areas with the highest risk of dangerous flooding in Nevada were western Clark County near the Spring Mountains, Nye County and southern Esmeralda County. Southeastern California cities Victorville, Barstow and San Bernardino were also at a high risk of heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

Temperatures in Las Vegas were expected to stay below 90 Sunday with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures were in the high 60s Sunday morning at Harry Reid International, the weather service said.

The weather service encouraged people during Hilary to not drive through flooded roads.

— Taylor Lane, 8:30 a.m., Sunday

Hurricane Hilary is here, and moisture, wind and flash flooding from the weather event are expected throughout the valley all day Sunday into Monday evening.

Hilary was downgraded to a Category 1 storm early Sunday morning, but the impacts of heavy rain remain a concern for Southern Nevada with a flash flooding watch still in effect into Monday along with a high wind warning Sunday afternoon and overnight, the National Weather Service said. Winds 40 to 60 mph or greater are possible.

Early morning rain drenches Spring Mountains

Less than half an inch of rain was reported in the early hours of the day on Sunday across most areas in the Las Vegas Valley, with the exception of Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas where many rain gauges from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District recorded over half an inch.

One rain gauge in the Spring Mountains had already recorded over an inch of rain for the day on Sunday at 8 a.m.

— Taylor Lane, 8:00 a.m. , Sunday

Officials: Stay home, stay safe

It has the potential to be a storm unlike any seen or felt before in the Las Vegas Valley.

After light, but steady rain across the entire region much of Saturday, conditions are expected to intensify Sunday.

Some are calling it a storm you see once every 100 years. Best to ride it out at home.

“The most important safety message we can tell the public at this time as we brace for impacts from Hurricane Hilary is to stay home if you can during this event, and don’t drive, walk or ride through flooded areas or flood control channels,” Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said.

— Marvin Clemons, 12:10 a.m., Sunday

Heavy flight cancellations

More than 130 flights into Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday have been canceled, with Southwest Airlines scratching more than 680 0f its total domestic flights, as heavy rain storms from Hurricane Hilary are forecast that day for the Las Vegas Valley.

The airline flight website FlightAware reported Saturday afternoon that Reid had called off 134, or 20 percent, of its incoming flights for Sunday, while another 131 flights, or 19 percent, leaving Harry Reid were also canceled.

Southwest had canceled 681 flights, or 16 percent of the airline’s total scheduled takeoffs for the day.

San Diego International Airport has put off 103, or 34 percent of its incoming flights, while Phoenix Sky Harbor International has canceled 57, or 10 percent, and Hollywood Burbank Airport has canceled 43, or 37 percent, according to FlightAware.

—Jeff Burbank, 7:20 p.m., Saturday

Radar back in operation

The National Weather Service has at least temporarily repaired its tracking radar for the Las Vegas area that went out Friday night.

“It appears as though it has been fixed for now,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. “It was a problem with a high-voltage cable and one has been ordered.”

Until the part is received and put into place at the radar site some 15 miles south of Boulder City near Nelson Peak, the radar could go out again, Stessman said.

A meteorologist said late Friday night the radar appeared to have been hit by lightning. The weather service’s radar also went down in May.

“It’s back up for now and we are keeping our fingers crossed,” she said, noting a crew was at the site for 6 to 7 hours Saturday and was able to get the radar working shortly after 4 p.m.

—Marvin Clemons, 5:30 p.m., Saturday