Travel alert issued for I-15 south of Las Vegas as storm arrives

NDOT issued an adverse driving conditions warning for Interstate 15 between Sloan and Primm on Monday due to “blowing dust” and “low visibility.”

Traffic is seen on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas on April 3, 2023. (RTC cameras)

Shoppers walk against strong wind in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Rampart Boulevard, on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Winter may make it’s last surge at the Las Vegas Valley with windy conditions and a limited chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, said the National Weather Service.

Brian Planz, a meteorologist at the agency, said 71 mph winds were measured at Angel Peak in the Mount Charleston area early Monday morning. He said 52 mph winds were recorded at Harry Reid International Airport and 56 mph winds were recorded at North Las Vegas Airport on Monday.

The agency issued a wind advisory for Las Vegas through 5 a.m. Tuesday, and a high wind warning for parts of Clark County, including Red Rock Canyon, the Spring Mountains and the Searchlight and Primm areas. But Planz said the weather isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“We’re coming into the spring season, which is when we typically get winds like this,” Planz said. “We can get wind storms like this several times a year.”

Temperatures at Harry Reid International dropped 15 degrees in 2 hours from 63 degrees around 12:45 p.m. to 48 degrees around 2:45 p.m. Showers were expected to lower temperatures even more into the evening, the weather service tweeted.

Lincoln County north of the valley is under a winter weather advisory and may see 2-5 inches of snow and winds to 50 mph. Winds in the Spring Mountains and just across the California line southeast of Las Vegas may reach 65 mph. It’s possible Lee Canyon slopes may get a few more inches of snow.

By the weekend, the high temperature may be reach the 80s.

The next weather system will move across the region today thru Monday night. Expect a mess of weather impacts including strong winds, cold temperatures, & mountain snow. Check out details & weather headlines in effect for your location at https://t.co/nhrTT7Bpb7 #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/fD8mSCNC5A — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 2, 2023

Wind gusts Monday after were reported between 40 and 55 mph. Two thousand people were without power near Industrial Road and Sahara Avenue after a power outage hit the area around 2 p.m. Power was expected to be restored by late afternoon, according to NVEnergy.

Nevada Department of Transportation issued an adverse driving conditions warning for Interstate 15 between Sloan and Primm on Monday. Interstate 11 had a high wind warning encouraging drivers in vehicles over 9 feet to use caution. Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads require snow chains or tires.

Isolated showers were expected in the afternoon, but the chance is limited at 20 percent.

Monday night will clear up after mostly cloudy conditions with a Tuesday low around 39. Winds will be from the northwest at 18-23 mph could gust to 36 mph.

A wind advisory is in place for the Las Vegas from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Winds in the region could gust to 50 mph.

Tuesday is forecast to see a high of only 59, more than 15 degrees below normal.

Daily highs are expected to rise several degrees each day of the week to a projected high of 85 on Easter Sunday.

