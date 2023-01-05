Travel to Mount Charleston discouraged; steady rain covers valley

Officials were recommending motorists avoid travel to Kyle or Lee canyons because of snowfall that began intensifying Thursday afternoon. Rain in the valley varied from .08 to .36 of an inch.

Pedestrians hold umbrellas to protect themselves from rain as they walk along Lewis Avenue during a rainy Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. Thursday’s rain and snow forecast for the Las Vegas Valley may be stronger than the New Year’s Eve storm, says the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Pedestrians hold umbrellas to protect themselves from rain as they cross Fremont Street during a rainy Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. Thursday’s rain and snow forecast for the Las Vegas Valley may be stronger than the New Year’s Eve storm, says the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A man holds un umbrella to protect himself and a young boy from rain as they walk along Lewis Avenue during a rainy Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. Thursday’s rain and snow forecast for the Las Vegas Valley may be stronger than the New Year’s Eve storm, says the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A photo of a plowed road on Mount Charleston tweeted Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (@GoMountCharleston)

Forest Service officials were recommending motorists avoid travel to Kyle or Lee canyons Thursday because of increasing snowfall.

Lee Canyon had received about 6 inches of snow at its base as of 3:30 p.m., said Jim Seely, marketing director for the resort.

“It’s clearing up a bit now, but we might get 2 more inches,” Seely said. More snow was likely at higher elevations.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest officials said in a tweet that the snow began to intensify in the early afternoon.

“The snow in the Mount Charleston area of the Spring Mountains is coming down now at a rapid pace,” a tweet said. “We recommend that if you don’t have to travel to Kyle or Lee Canyon today, it’s best to stay home…even with snow chains or a four-wheel drive vehicle.”

In the valley, mostly light but steady and widespread rain had fallen on most of the region, and was expected to continue until a bit after sunset Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Most Regional Flood Control District gauges were showing .08 to .20 of an inch in nearly all measuring locations as of 5 p.m. Only areas far south of the valley escaped the rainfall.

Boulder City had received .39 of an inch and some east Henderson areas had received nearly a quarter-inch.

Most of the rain cells had moved east of the valley as of 5:15 p.m. with a few light cells moving across the northern half of the valley until about 5:45 p.m., based on radar images.

Rainfall was heavier in the Spring Mountains with .63 of an inch recorded at a Harris Springs gauge east of Mount Charleston and .59 in a gauge along State Route 157.

“It (rain and snow) should start to push out about 5 or 6 p.m.,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “We have no snowfall totals yet, but the mountains should have at least 2 inches at this point.”

Gorelow said he expected the snowfall to turn a bit rainy before it stopped.

A winter storm warning for the Sheep Range, Red Rock Canyon and Spring Mountains began at 4 a.m. Thursday and runs until 4 p.m. Friday.

Snowfall in the mountains had been projected at 6 to 15 inches above 7,000 feet with winds gusting to 50 mph.

Thursday’s high reached 52 with clouds and rain keeping the forecasted 56 from being reached.

The moisture is part of a massive storm moving into the Pacific Coast that is bringing more heavy rain and heavy flooding to California.

Damaging winds and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flash flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a child whose home was hit by a falling tree.

Northern Nevada, which was hit heavily by last weekend’s storm could be hit hard again this weekend, forecasters say.

“As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts. I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling,” Gov. Joe Lombardo stated in a news release Wednesday night.

In Las Vegas, conditions should improve for the weekend.

“It looks fairly good for the valley for most of the weekend,” Adair said.

Snow and rain are expected early next week as the region alternates between a day or two of stormy weather and a day or two of clear conditions.

Lee Canyon expects up to a foot

Lee Canyon said it expects about a foot of snow between Thursday and Friday.

The resort offered these tips for visitors:

Arrive early: Lifts open at 9 a.m., but guests can park before that time. Lee Canyon road is one lane in each direction, so on peak days and after a snowstorm, guests should allow at least 90 minutes for travel.

Check before leaving: Calling 511 or visit www.nvroads.com. After a storm, snow chains and/or 4-wheel drive vehicles are mandatory. Cars without four-wheel drive with snow tires or chains will not be allowed to travel on roadways in the Spring Mountains.

Buy passes in advance: Purchase daily lift passes online and have proof of purchase ready to show police. Season passholders can present their pass. Even when parking at public play areas like The Meadow is at capacity, Lee Canyon customers will be allowed to continue to the resort.

Parking pressure: When parking lots fill up, guests can wait, and as skiers/boarders leave, parking attendants will allow others to enter and take the vacant spot.

