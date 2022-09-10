Tropical storm pumping clouds, perhaps heavy rain into Las Vegas

Storms that might produce heavy rain are a 50 percent chance Saturday and possible for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is a 50 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds fill the sky in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain are a 50 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The sky will be mostly cloudy and the high will be near 90. Winds are forecast to stay below 10 mph.

Tropical Storm Kay Update ⛈️📡 Confidence with this forecast is LOW. So far today, high cirrus clouds have prevented much in the way of storm activity.

⚠️ Flash Flood Watches continue for Inyo, San Bernardino, Clark, S. Nye & Mohave counties today & Saturday.#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/m5PE8qEmqo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 9, 2022

A flood advisory covers all of Clark County, and the lower portions of Nye and Lincoln counties and runs until midnight Saturday. It advises that multiple rounds of rain could create flooding.

“The flow around Tropical Storm Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California through Saturday, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain,” states the flood advisory.

The chance of storms will diminish to 20 percent on Saturday evening, but heavy rain remains a possibility.

Sunday also has a 20 percent chance of precipitation with a high near 95. Possible rain continues into Sunday evening.

Monday brings a 40 percent of showers and storms. Partly sunny skies will yield a high near 93.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.