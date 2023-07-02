Try to stay cool, hydrated: Heat to intensify through Monday

Excessive heat over the region is expected to increase a few degrees Sunday and Monday. Cooling stations remain open.

Water fun might be the best way to deal with the heat on Sunday, July 2, 2023, when the expected Las Vegas high will be around 111, according to the National Weather Service. Leo Reyes, 3, sits on a water fountain as he stays cool on the splash pad at The Paseos Park on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first excessive heat warning of the summer runs through Monday evening for the Las Vegas region.

A Saturday high of 107 at the Las Vegas airport is expected to reach about 111 on Sunday before a 112 on Monday, according to the latest National Weather forecast.

Laughlin and Bullhead City, Arizona, reached 113 unofficially by Saturday afternoon with a Sunday high of 117 expected before a 118 high on Monday.

The Death Valley Visitors Center at Furnace Creek, California, unofficially reached 121 Saturday afternoon with projected highs of 123 for Sunday and Monday.

At Mount Charleston, a Saturday low of 61 escalated to 86.

Weather officials are reminding people to avoid being outside for prolonged periods during the heat of the day, to wear light-colored clothing and to stay hydrated.

Daytime cooling centers are open across the region through Monday at these locations:

■ Libraries in the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

■ Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 E. Walnut Road

■ Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Avenue

■ Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Boulevard

■ Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street

■ Whitney Recreation Cente, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue

■ Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 314 Foremaster Lane

■ Downtown Recreation Center, 50 E. Van Wagenen Road, Henderson

■ Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Avenue, Henderson

■ Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas

■ American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin

Overnight lows in the mid-80s will provide little if any cooling, the weather service said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.