Try to stay cool, hydrated: Heat to intensify through Monday
Excessive heat over the region is expected to increase a few degrees Sunday and Monday. Cooling stations remain open.
The first excessive heat warning of the summer runs through Monday evening for the Las Vegas region.
A Saturday high of 107 at the Las Vegas airport is expected to reach about 111 on Sunday before a 112 on Monday, according to the latest National Weather forecast.
Laughlin and Bullhead City, Arizona, reached 113 unofficially by Saturday afternoon with a Sunday high of 117 expected before a 118 high on Monday.
The Death Valley Visitors Center at Furnace Creek, California, unofficially reached 121 Saturday afternoon with projected highs of 123 for Sunday and Monday.
At Mount Charleston, a Saturday low of 61 escalated to 86.
Weather officials are reminding people to avoid being outside for prolonged periods during the heat of the day, to wear light-colored clothing and to stay hydrated.
Daytime cooling centers are open across the region through Monday at these locations:
■ Libraries in the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District
■ Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 E. Walnut Road
■ Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Avenue
■ Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Boulevard
■ Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street
■ Whitney Recreation Cente, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue
■ Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 314 Foremaster Lane
■ Downtown Recreation Center, 50 E. Van Wagenen Road, Henderson
■ Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Avenue, Henderson
■ Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas
■ American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin
Overnight lows in the mid-80s will provide little if any cooling, the weather service said.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.