Tuesday could top Monday as hottest day of year in Las Vegas

A Monday high of 111 made it the hottest day of the year so far in Las Vegas.

The forecast high is 111 for Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Small umbrellas are hung over a splash pad as children cool themselves at The District on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Tuesday could equal or exceed the hottest day of the year in the Las Vegas Valley.

The mercury reached 111 Monday at Harry Reid International Airport, and the National Weather Service forecasts a Tuesday high near 111.

After light winds on Monday, west winds of 5 to 15 mph on Tuesday could gust as high as 20 mph in the afternoon.

A Wednesday low near 87 is expected before a high of 109.

The rest of the week calls for highs near 108 with overnight lows in the upper 80s.

