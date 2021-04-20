Tuesday morning haze a mystery for weather service

Hazy sky conditions in the north and northeast part of the Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday have National Weather Service meteorologists scratching their heads.

A high near 86 with some afternoon wind gusts close to 30 mph are forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Considerable hazy sky conditions in the north and northeast part of the Las Vegas Valley have National Weather Service meteorologists scratching their heads a bit.

“It’s primarily in the north and northeast, but the winds aren’t at the level that would cause that,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher about 6:20 a.m. “We’re not really sure where it’s coming from just yet. We are not aware of any fires, but we are checking with some of our fire partners to see what they know.”

People with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoors.

Above normal temperatures, a sunny sky and wind gusts up to 30 mph are forecast for the valley.

A high of 86 will be close to the 87 recorded Monday. Light and variable winds will become southwest at 6-11 mph in the morning before gusting up to 30 in the afternoon.

Wednesday will see similar conditions before a cold front brings a chance of rain on Thursday.

“Right now we have it as about a 10 to 15 percent chance of some rain,” weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

The Thursday high is expected to be about 81.

Conditions will remain warm through the weekend with highs just under 90.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.