U.S. 93 closed to flooding as monsoon storms linger near Las Vegas

A portion of U.S. Highway 93 was shut down northeast of Las Vegas late Wednesday as monsoonal weather continued to linger in the region.

The northbound U.S. 93 closure began at Interstate 15; the southbound closure began in Caliente, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. It was unclear as of about 10 p.m. how long the roadway would remain closed.

Wednesday marked the fourth day that the Las Vegas area and northeastern Clark County has seen rain or thunderstorms.

Showers late Wednesday were concentrated in the northwest valley, National Weather Service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said.

The McCarran International Airport weather station had not received any measurable rainfall as of about 10 p.m. About 0.16 inch of rain was measured near U.S. Highway 95 and state Route 157, the weather service said.

Las Vegas hit a high of 106 on Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 45 mph throughout the afternoon. Before the rain arrived this week, Las Vegas baked under record temperatures, including 117 last weekend.

Las Vegas is expected to stay dry and hover around 107 degrees through Saturday, Czyzyk said, dropping to a high of 104 on Sunday.

There’s a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in Las Vegas again starting next Wednesday.

