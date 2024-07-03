‘Unrelenting, brutal’: 10 days of Las Vegas heat starts off with 113

The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has a forecast high of 118 for Monday and Tuesday. If reached, it would be the all-time record in the valley.

The next 10 days will be "unrelenting and brutal," says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service, including a possible 118 on Monday, July 9, 2024. People, including Jeanette Juraska, left, of Las Vegas cool themselves in the splash pad at Lorenzi Park on a sunny and hot Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The hottest stretch of weather in the city’s history. And a possible record-breaking high for Las Vegas.

That’s what local residents and visitors could be facing in the coming days in a blazing hot Las Vegas Valley, forecasters say.

The streak started off with a high of 113 on Wednesday. The forecast for the Fourth of July is 112. Friday follows at 113, a 115 on Saturday and 117 on Sunday.

“There is certainly the potential of at least 10 consecutive days with highs at 110 or above,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said, noting that such a streak has happened twice, June 17 to 26, 1962 and most recently just last year, July 14-23.

As of Wednesday night, the Monday and Tuesday predicted high was listed as 118, which would top Las Vegas’ all-time high of 117. It appears the weather service has never forecast a Las Vegas daily high of 118.

“We don’t know for sure, but we believe nothing higher than a 117 was forecast,” Gorelow said.

The airport last reached 117 on July 10, 2021. It also reached 117 on June 20, 2017; June 30, 2013; July 19, 2005; and July 24, 1942.

In addition, five days are currently forecast for highs of 115 or higher. The record for Harry Reid International Airport is four days reaching 115, July 16-19, 2005, with highs of 115, 116, 116 and 117.

It is HOT & it is DRY. 🥵 With 4th of July festivities, this weather can spell "disaster"! 🔥 Keep your grill away from buildings, trees, or bushes.

🔥 Ensure fire pits are fully extinguished.

🔥 Leave fireworks to the professionals.#NationalWildlandFirefighterDay #VegasWx pic.twitter.com/XGqwNiqjYW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 2, 2024

Extreme heat advisory for 5 plus days

An extreme heat advisory began at 11 a.m. Wednesday and runs until 11 p.m. Monday.

Likely first 118 forecast ever

With the current forecast for Monday and Tuesday at 118, it appears the first time the weather service has ever forecast a Las Vegas daily high of 118.

“We don’t know for sure, but we believe nothing higher than a 117 was forecast,” Gorelow said of the office records check.

Unrelenting and brutal are the words Gorelow uses to talk about the current heat spell.

“That’s what it is going to be for the next week,” he said. “And the overnight lows are forecast for the upper 80s, but lower 90s are possible for several days.”

The cause is another heat dome that simply is not moving. It’s bigger than the June heat dome that led to the hottest June ever.

“It’s a really strong area of high pressure that is just not moving,” he said. “There’s nothing to move it and no front in the Pacific to move it.”

The forecast high for Furnacve Creek at Death Valley is 129 for Sunday.

#WeatherAlert 🌡️ ☀️Updated cooling station location and hours information from @HelpHopeHome for the next week (July 3-10) in Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty due to extreme heat. A list of sites are below and at https://t.co/oGQfEoCepQ. Please be careful if spending time outside. pic.twitter.com/MTwz9cK6Lb — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 2, 2024

Cooling centers open

Clark County and other jurisdictions will open cooling centers for a full week starting Wednesday because of the heat.

Everybody is reminded to stay out of the sun, hydrate often, wear cool clothing and check on friends, relatives and neighbors.

Medical care providers say planning ahead can prevent many heat-related issues, but warn that heat issues can hit anybody.

“NV Energy does not have concerns about energy supply this week,” an NV Energy spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Our teams will continue to monitor conditions to ensure we have the energy available to serve our customers.”

Here are the signs of the three major heat problems from cramping to exhaustion to heat stroke — and what to do for each situation.

