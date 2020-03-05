54°F
Upper 70s Thursday, parts of Las Vegas will see 80 Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 4:58 am
 
Updated March 5, 2020 - 5:53 am

With mostly sunny skies and light winds, some Las Vegas Valley residents, especially the east side, will likely feel 80 degrees on Friday.

“We are officially forecasting 78 for the Friday high, but odds are part of the valley will see 80 degrees,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair. “There will be some high thin clouds that will diminish the some a bit.”

The Thursday forecast calls for a high of 76 with mostly sunny skies and calm winds. The overnight low will be around 53.

Calm winds early Friday will rise to 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

The normal high for early March is 68 degrees.

“We will cool down a bit over the weekend as a minor disturbance kicks up the winds to 15 to 20 mph on Saturday,” Adair said. The forecast high is 74.

Sunday’s forecast high is 69 with mostly sunny skies.

There is a chance of rain in the valley late Monday.

“A large Southern California system is shaping up early next week,” Adair said. “Some rain is possible in the valley Monday into Monday night, but rain is likely Tuesday into Wednesday.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
