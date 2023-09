Valley gets pre-holiday drenching with some areas flooded

The unofficial end of summer has started out wet across the Las Vegas Valley with more than an inch in the central valley.

A vehicle is towed from the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne. (NDOT FASTCams)

A man with a bicycle crosses a wash piled with debris moving through The Club at Sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. The chances of rain or thunderstorms are up to 70 percent in the Las Vegas region from Friday through Saturday, Sept. 1-2, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Drivers battle the conditions Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, near West Charleston and South Rampart boulevards in Las Vegas. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car is stuck Friday. Sept. 1, 2023, at the on ramp for U.S. Highway 95 at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (James Carlson)

Heavy rain caused a vehicle to get stuck at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. (NDOT FASTCams)

Labor Day, the unofficial end to summer, has started out as a wet holiday weekend.

Nearly all of the Las Vegas Valley received considerable rain Friday morning.

With a Flash Flood Watch in effect today, the graphics show SPC's Severe Weather Outlook and WPC's Excessive Rain Outlook for today and tonight. In addition to the heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds can be expected with storms today. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/V6Px2R26RI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

Just over an inch of rain fell at Interstate 15 and Charleston Boulevard during the morning hours with .75 of an inch recorded at the Las Vegas wash and Craig Road and the same amount at the Upper Flamingo wash in Summerlin. A gauge near the Rio on Twain Avenue recorded .71 of an inch.

A flood watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

A flood advisory was in effect until 8:15 a.m. for Clark County. In addition, the NWS posted on X that parts of northeast Clark County, Valley of Fire state park and Moapa Valley are under a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m.

Street flooding

Heavy rain caused flooding in streets across the valley. A car appeared to be stuck in water at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Many northeast valley streets had a foot or more of water in intersections during the morning commute.

Green Valley appeared to be the only area left dry by the storm cells as they moved from the southwest to the northeast.

By 9:30 a.m., most of the rain had moved northeast of the valley with light rain over the Sheep Range and heavier cells in the Mesquite area.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️until 1015 am PDT for parts of NE Clark County. Valley of Fire State Park and the Moapa Valley. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/t3SqJNvayi — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

In addition, Clark County has issued a dust advisory for Friday to advise residents and local construction sites for possibly elevated levels of blowing dust because of the forecast for high winds.

Rain chance goes into Sunday

“Pretty much the whole valley has a chance,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. “These are monsoon showers, so it just depends where the storm hits. An area could get a quick half-inch to inch of rain.”

While temperatures are a bit lower than typical monsoon temperatures, Planz said a trough off the West Coast is drawing moisture into Southern Nevada from northern Mexico and southern Arizona.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms, most likely after 2 p.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high near 94 degrees. Morning winds of 9-14 mph should escalate to 18-23 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 34 mph.

Precipitation or storms remain a 60 percent chance, most likely before 11 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph with mostly cloudy sky conditions.

The Saturday low should be near 73 before a 70 percent chance for showers or storms. The high should be near 89 with wind gusts to 22 mph. The risk for precipitation drops to 30 percent overnight Saturday.

Isolated storms or showers are a 20 percent chance on Sunday. The high should be around 91.

