Valley may feel 90-degrees again Monday

The mercury at the Las Vegas airport may reach 90 on Monday for the second such reading of the year.

The second 90-degree day of the year may be realized Monday as summer temperatures advance into the Las Vegas Valley.

A sunny day with light winds and a high near 90 are forecast by the National Weather Service.

Aside from scattered showers this afternoon over Lincoln County, NV, the outlook this week for our region is mostly sunny and warm with temperatures climbing well above normal after Wednesday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/ur1f3VhJcb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 23, 2023

West winds will increase to around 10-12 mph Monday night before a Tuesday low near 63.

Tuesday will be cooler with a high near 83. North winds of 13 to 16 mph could gust to 23 mph.

Wednesday should see a high in the mid-80s before highs in the lower 90s return through the weekend.

On April 11, the valley saw its first 90-degree day of the year, hitting a record-setting 93 degrees, the warmest day of 2023.

On Easter, Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree day since late October with an 84.

This past winter chilled the valley with below-normal temperatures and record-setting snow in the Spring Mountains.

