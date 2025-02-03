Valley may feel record high temperatures for early February, weather service says

Record highs in the upper 70s are forecast for the Las Veags Valley before dipping into the low 70s before the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

SaLas Vegas will flirt with record temperatures today and Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

At 9:40 a.m. the mercury at the official airport measuring station had already reached 63, a few degrees above the normal high for Feb. 3.

“We are forecasting a high of 76,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. The record for the date is 77, set in 2018.

The Tuesday high will be about the same and the record for Feb. 4 is 76, set in 1953.

Wind gusts up to 23 mph are forecast for Tuesday, rising as high as 31 mph on Wednesday.

The lower 70s are forecast into Friday before weekend highs in the 60s.

Heavy mountain snow

Meanwhile, the Eastern Sierras several hundred miles northwest of Las Vegas are getting hit with heavy snow.

Inyo County in California is under the coverage of the Las Vegas office of the weather service, Planz said.

“Aspendale east of Bishop may get a foot in the middle elevations and toward the crest, perhaps 1 to 3 feet over the peaks,” Planz said.

High winds on Sunday up to 80 mph in the Reno area associated with the storm over the Sierras caused more than 30 flights to be delayed or cancelled at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, according to FlightAware.

A flight from Las Vegas to Reno was turned around midflight, according to a social media post.

