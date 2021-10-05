78°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Valley may see scattered thunderstorms with cooler temps

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2021 - 10:19 am
 
Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The cooldown in Las Vegas is in full swing. The Las Vegas Valley will see a high of 81 on Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day.

The chance for rain and thunderstorms decreases to 20 percent in the evening.

Las Vegas will remain steady in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will see a high of 73 with a 40 percent chance of precipitation.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
