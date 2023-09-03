Valley rain chance evaporates, but humidity remains

Lincoln and Nye counties have a thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., but the Las Vegas Valley is expected to be dry for the coming week after two wet days.

Roads flood on the East Side after monsoon storms dropped heavy rain across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Michelle Harris)

Mostly sunny and humid conditions Sunday will not produce rain in the Las Vegas Valley after two days of extremely wet weather.

“There are some thunderstorm watches out for Lincoln and Nye counties as well as Utah,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Planz said. “But there is no real concern (for rain) in the valley.”

Humidity will be a factor today. A reading Sunday morning put it at 30 percent before dropping into the upper 20s, well above normal. The temperature reached the lower 90s by 2 p.m.

The coming week should be dry, Planz said.

Earleir, the Sunday forecast had called for a 10 percent chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Those cells have moved well northeast of the valley.

With one final day of storm activity, watch out for a few stronger storms today – especially across Lincoln county an eastern Clark County. Strong winds and hail will be possible in these areas as our weather system departs the area. #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/zZoNsEd8fV — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 3, 2023

Valley recovers from heavy rain

Interstate 15 reopened after a 7-hour closure early Sunday morning after heavy flooding made travel on the southbound lanes impossible.

This is I-15 near Jean and Primm. The southbound lane is impassable. That is all water. 👀 pic.twitter.com/XjKQ1KK9rN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 3, 2023

As of Sunday morning, the interstate was open in both directions, though debris and water lingered on the shoulders in both directions.

Jean saw over 3 inches of rain in 2 hours Saturday afternoon, according to data from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

Flamingo Road near U.S. Highway 95 also experienced flooding that closed lanes Saturday night, but the road reopened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Flamingo Road near Nellis Boulevard was also closed for an hour from flooding Saturday night but reopened around 9 p.m.

No major roads or highways were closed from flooding Sunday morning, according to traffic data from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Spring Mountains residents still recovering from heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary that caused major damage to Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon and Deer Creek roads. A Regional Flood Control District rain gauge showed Mount Charleston received more than two inches of rain between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

The 2.55" of monsoon precipitation measured at the airport doesn't always tell the full story for the Las Vegas Valley. Monsoon rainfall often has a lot of spatial variation, so here are the monsoon totals across the valley! Data courtesy of @RegionalFlood #vegasweather #nvwx https://t.co/9D3380YNhr pic.twitter.com/j0mhCeBMbX — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 3, 2023

The weather service said Sunday that Las Vegas is on track to have a wetter monsoon season this year than Phoenix. Las Vegas has received 2.42 inches more monsoon rainfall than Phoenix.

Las Vegas has only beaten Phoenix in monsoon rainfall 14 times since 1937, when weather service records began, the weather service said in a post.

Monsoon season runs until Sept. 30.

